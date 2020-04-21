Allen County Election Board encouraging voting by mail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Election Board wants people to cast their vote by mail amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mailings have been sent to 130,00 homes asking voters to submit absentee ballots instead of voting in person this election season.

At least 11,000 people have submitted absentee voting applications as of Wednesday morning, according to the Allen County Director of Elections Beth Dlug. Officials said the number of applications is at a historic high. Dlug said there are typically 2,500 application for absentee ballots during a typical presidential primary election.

However, the board still expects that thousands voters will still head to the polls.

Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deb McMahan said poll workers will be at a greater risk for contracting the novel coronavirus than the voters. Many of those workers are retired and at higher risk if they were to contract the virus, according to Dlug.

The board initially planned to have 116 voting sites on Election Day, Dlug said. The board voted to reduce that number to 25 locations which would allow the board to cut the number of poll workers needed nearly in half. Typically there are about 600 poll workers, Dlug said.

Workers will likely be wearing gloves masks, goggles and even face shields. Surfaces will be wiped down between voters. The board also considered the use of plexiglass shields to prevent the spread and reduce contact. The board also plans to use larger venues for voting sites to allow for social distancing.

Voters have until May 21st to request ballot to vote by mail. Early in person voting begins May 26th. Election day is June 2.