Allen County Department of Health prepares to open new COVID-19 test clinic in SW Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Department of Health is moving their free COVID-19 testing clinic to Fort Wayne’s southwest side starting Tuesday.

The new testing site at 5750 Falls Dr. will still offer both the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and rapid antigen COVID-19 tests to anyone, regardless of age or symptoms. Parkview Health is also partnering with the department by providing several staff members to assist with testing.

This new site comes as demand for COVID-19 tests remains high due to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.

Allen County Health Commissioner Matthew Sutter explains the importance of rapid testing when it comes to slowing down the spread of COVID-19.

Until recently, the department has hosted their free COVID-19 testing clinic at 1230 Ruston Pass near Dupont Road. That clinic closed on Saturday to prepare for the relocation to the Falls Drive venue.

Those who want to register for an appointment can register online or call 260-449-3303 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.