FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Department of Health (DOH) shut down operations at the Golden Corral in Fort Wayne off Lima Road Tuesday after finding cockroaches in multiple areas of the restaurant, according to DOH documents.

The DOH said it received a complaint Monday that referred to Golden Corral saying “a cockroach crawled out of her salad on her plate.”

DOH documents say that upon inspection, a health inspector observed two “live, free” cockroaches in the pizza buffet area, one behind the restaurant’s reach-in freezer and one on the wall near a prep sink at the end of a buffet line.

The health inspector also observed a dead cockroach on the floor under the prep sink and a trapped cockroach under the main buffet line, according to DOH documents.

Documents say the inspector observed receipts from Orkin, a pest control service, that showed they performed services at the restaurant Sept. 15 and Sept. 26. A person in charge at Golden Corral told the inspector Orkin did a “deep treatment” on Sept. 26.

DOH documents say the Sept. 26 receipt from Orkin stated the company “treated baseboards and placed bait in areas with active cockroach infestations.”

The documents also say a person in charge was not aware of the recent complaint and had not had any similar complaints recently.

As a result of the inspection, the DOH closed the Golden Corral, and the restaurant must complete a list of tasks assigned by the DOH before it can request a follow-up inspection and seek approval for reopening.

The DOH also received a complaint regarding cockroaches at Golden Corral in April, but no disciplinary action was taken since no cockroaches were seen during the inspection.