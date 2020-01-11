Allen County Democrats appoint new Wayne Township Trustee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Democratic Party has appointed Austin Knox as the new Wayne Township Trustee.

Knox was voted into the position following a caucus held Friday night to replace retired trustee Rick Stevenson. Stevenson announced his retirement in early December, and said he wanted to leave on top, without pressure to leave. He also wanted to spend time with his family. Knox, who was the Chief Deputy, has been acting as interim Trustee in Stevenson’s absence.

“I’m excited to continue to work for and with the people of Wayne Twp,” Knox said in a press release. “I will pick up the ball from where Trustee Stevenson left it and continue on the path.”

Stevenson was elected as Wayne Township trustee in 2006 and took office the following January. He served four terms as an advocate for those in need. Stevenson’s latest four year term was set to be up on December 31st, 2022.

“We couldn’t be more pleased,” said ACDP Chairwoman Misti Meehan. “Trustee Knox has already shown he is a dedicated steward of the community during his five years working for Wayne Township. Austin is engaged in the community and has a servant’s heart.”

Knox’s appointment is effective immediately.