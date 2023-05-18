FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Thursday, General Motors (GM) cleared the final hurdle to receive tax abatement as Allen County Council (ACC) passed a resolution in favor of the abatement.

The Allen County Board of Commissioners also approved the tax abatement on May 5, but approval from ACC was the last thing GM needed for it to be in the clear.

Elissa McGauley, director of development for Allen County, previously said the tax abatement would last for 10 years.

“We’re excited that GM continues to provide additional support and growth for their facility,” said ACC President Tom Harris.

Harris said GM plans to invest roughly $450 million into new equipment and resources at its Fort Wayne plant.

The agreement would likely not start until for a few more years, Harris said.