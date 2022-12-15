FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Plans for a new Allen County Jail are moving forward with the approval of the purchase of land for the facility by the Allen County Council Thursday morning.

The property, located at 2911 Meyer Road, will be bought with money from a $20 million fund created with American Rescue Plan Act money. The actual purchase price for the land was not divulged during Thursday’s approval.

The Meyer Road site is located between Fort Wayne and New Haven, less than a mile south of S.R. 930, and was International Harvester’s Navistar campus until the company closed its Fort Wayne operations in 2015.

The funding approval follows November’s passage of a draft purchase agreement by the Allen County Commissioners.

Conditions at the existing jail in downtown Fort Wayne at Clinton and Superior streets prompted a 2020 lawsuit by the Indiana ACLU and inmates. A federal judge sided with inmates in the class action lawsuit that claimed the Allen County Jail is “chronically and seriously overcrowded” and violates the 8th and 14th amendments outlawing cruel and unusual punishment.

The judge ordered immediate action to fix the problems and that lead to the search for a new jail site.