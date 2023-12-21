ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County Council appropriated $45 million from the county’s general fund Thursday to go toward the construction of a new jail.

In the council meeting, County Auditor Nick Jordan told council members setting aside that amount of money might make the general fund appear nearly expended with only $82,600 left. With interest, however, Jordan explained the county’s miscellaneous revenue should trend closer to $60 million by the end of the year.

That would leave the county with an actual fund of $12 million, according to Jordan. He said $15 million will also be moved to the ARPA fund in accordance with how council plans to fund the jail.

“So that $12 million plus that $15 million will really have you sitting with $27 million in the general fund at the end of January,” Jordan told the council.

Jordan also estimated the county will have between $2 million and $3 million in rollover cash by the end of the year.

Council unanimously passed the appropriation.