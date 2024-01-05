FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Allen County Coroner’s Office identified a 1-year-old girl whose August death has been ruled a homicide.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 16-month-old Bre’asia Christine Dowdell, who was transported to a hospital Aug. 10, 2023, after being found unresponsive.

Bre’asia died Aug. 17, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities ruled the cause of death as complications of blunt impact injuries to the head and the manner of death as a homicide.

According to the Allen County Coroner’s Office, Bre’asia’s death is the 31st homicide in Allen County in 2023.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities did not provide any other details regarding Bre’asia’s death, and WANE 15 has reached out to the Fort Wayne Police Department to learn more details.