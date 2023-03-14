ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Coroner has ruled on the cause of deaths of two victims involved in a crash near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in west Allen County this past January.

Laine C. Arvey, 49, of Fort Wayne, died from blunt impact injuries to her head and torso, the coroner said. Matthew P. Tustison, 49, also of Fort Wayne, died from multiple injuries, according to a media release from the coroner.

Both deaths were ruled an accident.

According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the area around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 15. They located two vehicles that were involved in the crash.

A preliminary investigation indicated that an eastbound passenger car and a westbound passenger car collided. The collision caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames upon impact.

Rescue crews found Arvey and Tustison both dead inside one of the vehicles.

Their identities were released shortly after the crash, but the coroner needed more time to determine their causes of death.

The deaths were the first and second traffic fatalities for the county in 2023.