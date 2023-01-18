ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Coroner’s Office (ACCO) has identified the two victims involved in a crash near the intersection of Arcola and Yellow River roads in west Allen County Sunday night.

The victims have been identified as 40-year-old Laine C. Arvey of Fort Wayne and 49-year-old Matthew P. Tustison of Fort Wayne.

The victims were the first two traffic fatalities in Allen County in 2023, according to the ACCO.

The ACCO said the cause and manner of death for both victims are pending further investigation and testing, and the crash is still under investigation by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the ACCO.