FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners unveiled a timeline Thursday detailing future steps Allen County will take to continue making progress on a new county jail.

The commissioners announced plans to begin drafting a purchase agreement for the property located at 2911 Meyer Road during a legislative meeting Nov. 23.

Currently, Allen County Commissioners are working to finish a second appraisal of the land and negotiate a purchase agreement with the property owner.

After that, Allen County Commissioners plan to request Allen County Council to sign off on the purchase and the appropriate funds necessary for the purchase in mid-December.

In January 2023, the commissioners also plan to request the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals to approve use of land as a confinement facility.

Allen County Commissioners then hope to close on the land purchase by early 2023, begin construction in 2024 and finish construction by late 2026 or early 2027.

The proposed timeline is tentative, meaning there could be issues that delay some of the steps.