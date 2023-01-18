FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Wednesday, the Allen County Board of Commissioners (ACBC) announced it will request a continuance of the hearing about the new county jail set for Jan. 19.

If the continuance is granted, the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals hearing would be pushed back to Feb. 16.

In a press release, the ACBC cited the community information meeting from Jan. 10 and a Jan. 13 report from the Department of Planning Services, which both offered feedback and site plan considerations, as reasons why the ACBC wants to delay the hearing.

The ACBC said the delay would afford enough time to “fully consider the new information presented last week and to incorporate portions of it into revised site plans, building images and drainage plans.”

The scheduled hearing will specifically discuss the Contingent Use Application for the intended site of a new confinement center.