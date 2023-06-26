FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Board of Commissioners and former Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux are among a list of defendants named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in federal court Monday.

The lawsuit claimed poor conditions at the Allen County Jail led to the death of 18-year-old Ariona Darling, who died by suicide on June 27, 2021, while on suicide watch at the jail.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office reported that Darling died from asphyxia due to hanging and ruled her death a suicide.

In addition to Gladieux and the Allen County Board of Commissioners, the lawsuit also named current Deputy Chief David Butler, two other officers, Quality Correctional Care, the medical and mental health contractor of the jail, and two of its employees as defendants.

“The death of 18-year-old Ariona Darling at the Allen County Jail is the tragic consequence of the Board of Commissioners’ refusal to address chronic overcrowding, understaffing and inadequate facilities at the jail,” said Stephen M. Wagner, attorney for the family of Darling.

Darling had been held on charges of armed robbery and criminal confinement, and the lawsuit said Darling had been placed on suicide watch a few weeks after being booked into the Allen County Jail.

According to the lawsuit, officers were supposed to check on Darling every 15 minutes and have her housed in a cell with a camera, but the lawsuit claimed that officers had Darling under a 30-minute watch and placed her in a cell without a camera.

On the day of Darling’s death, officers did not check on her for a period of over 75 minutes before eventually discovering Darling, according to the lawsuit.

Ariona Darling (Photo provided by Wagner Reese LLP)

“As a result of these conditions, which have been known to [Gladieux] and the Board Commissioners for many years, [Darling] was left alone at her most vulnerable time,” Wagner said. “Her death was entirely foreseeable and entirely preventable.”

The lawsuit claimed the officers’ inaction showed “a total lack of regard for her right to be free from unnecessary and unlawful bodily harm and her right to reasonable medical and psychological care for her health, well-being and personal safety.”

The plaintiffs seek attorney fees and costs, compensatory damages for Darling’s death, and punitive damages to “punish the defendant confinement officers for violating Darling’s 14th Amendment rights.”

“We are filing this lawsuit so that no other family has to experience the tragedy and pain of having a loved one commit suicide in an overcrowded, understaffed jail that cannot take care of those most at risk like our daughter,” said Erica Newton, Darling’s mother.

WANE 15 reached out to the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Allen County Board of Commissioners for comment, but both parties said they cannot comment on pending litigation.