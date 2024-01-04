FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Allen County Commissioner Nelson Peters announced Thursday morning that he won’t be seeking a 6th term.

In a press release sent via email, Peters noted that he’s spent nearly 40 years involved with local government. With the filing period for candidates beginning next week, he decided to make the announcement now and will step down at the end of his 5th term.

Peters served three years as Allen County’s Human Resources Director, eight years as Director of Human Resources for the City of Fort Wayne, 10 years on the Allen County Council and will complete his twentieth year as Allen County Commissioner at the end of the year.

“I have had the privilege of being involved in things from the construction of the Maplecrest Road Bridge, the $1.5 billion investment of General Motors, the expansion of Parkview Regional Medical Center, the success of the Stonebridge and Bluffton Road projects, to collaborative initiatives like the consolidation of the county’s joint land use department, homeland security and the 911 communications center as well as the creation of Greater Ft. Wayne, Inc,” Peters is quoted as saying in the news release.

He also spoke of his future plans. “I look forward to finishing this year strong, in service to the great people of Allen County.” As far as plans for the end of the year he said, “I will examine several business opportunities as well as possibly teaching in one of our local universities, volunteering, travelling and spending more time with family.”