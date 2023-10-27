ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two attorneys based in Allen County have been chosen to represent Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen.

Public records show Allen’s new court-appointed public defenders are attorneys Robert Scremin and William Lebrato- Allen County’s chief public defender- per an order issued Friday.

Allen is charged with two counts of murder in the 2017 killings of Abby Williams and Libby German near Delphi.

Fran Gull, the Allen County judge appointed to oversee the double-murder case, announced during a hearing at the Allen County Courthouse last week the attorneys who were appointed to defend Allen had stepped down.

Bradley Rozzi, one of the attorneys who had defended Allen since November 2022, asked Thursday that Gull be thrown out, claiming she “ambushed” and “coerced” the defense team to drop out.

Gull said in court documents filed Friday that motion was to be “stricken from the record.”

The next hearing in the Delphi case is Tuesday in Carroll County.