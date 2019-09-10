Allen County added to White House’s high intensity drug trafficking program

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Allen County has been added to a national program ran by the White House to address drug trafficking.

Tuesday, the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) announced it was adding 13 counties across 12 states to its existing High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas (HIDTA) program, Including Allen County.



Designation of these areas will facilitate coordination among Federal, State, local, and tribal law enforcement partners focused on disrupting and dismantling drug trafficking organizations.

In 2018, HIDTA Program initiatives included dismantling nearly 3,000 drug trafficking organizations, removing $16.5 billion in wholesale value of drugs from the street, and making nearly 99,000 arrests.