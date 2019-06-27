Public raises money for new AC unit at Allen Co. SPCA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Allen County SPCA called for donations to replace a broken air conditioning unit in its kennel, and the public answered.

Earlier Thursday, the Allen County SPCA said its 20-year-old AC unit for its kennels broke beyond repair. In a Facebook post about the inconvenience, the shelter said dogs, staff and volunteers were miserable.

The shelter hoped to raise $7,500 for a new air conditioning unit, and it asked for any help from the public, saying even $1 will help.

The public met the need within the day, and then some.

“We can’t believe the generosity of animal lovers in Fort Wayne!” the shelter wrote in a new post. “In three hours, 265 donors pitched in to help replace the AC unit in our kennels by collectively donating $9,572.10! THANK YOU, from the bottom of our hearts!”

The Allen County SPCA plans to use leftover funds for future building repairs.

You can make a donation to support the Allen County SPCA HERE.