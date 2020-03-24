Allen Co. Health Commissioner: ‘hundreds of tests pending’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Health Commissioner is expecting the number of novel coronavirus cases in the county to spike in the coming days.

Dr. Deb McMahan and her department report seven cases of COVID-19 in Allen County and one death as of 8:47 a.m. on Tuesday, March 24. She said those numbers are not necessarily accurate because many tests are pending.

“Like hundreds of tests pending,” she explained. “So, the number of cases could change any moment. It’s just really hard for these labs to keep up. So I would expect those numbers to change in the next few days pretty significantly.”

She said Allen County healthcare workers have addressed the COVID-19 positive people they’ve identified and those they were in contact with.

“What we do is contact them, do an interview, and make sure they’re isolating themselves appropriately,” McMahan said. “And then we identify those people who they’ve had close contact with, i.e. they’ve been within six feet for five minutes or more, what we do is put those people into quarantine, have them self monitor and so forth.”

Since there’s a lack of COVID-19 tests available, they’re being reserved for the very sick.

“Remember, to even get lifesaving drugs for compassionate use, you have to prove a test,” she said. “So if you take a test just because you want to know if you had it or not, you may be denying access to lifesaving drugs to someone. That’s really important for people to keep that in mind.”

McMahan expects the county’s situation to get worse before it gets better.

“Unfortunately, this is a very serious virus,” she said. “The mortality rate is, as of now, equivalent to what we saw with the Spanish flu. So I not only, unfortunately, expect more cases, but more deaths. And I say that so people won’t be shocked when it happens. This is a very grave situation. So yes, the next few weeks we’re going to see some significant increases.”

McMahan is encouraging people not to lose hope. She continues to ask the public to maintain social distancing, wash their hands, and to stay at home as much as possible.