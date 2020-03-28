Allen Co. Health Commissioner answers WANE 15 viewers’ COVID-19 questions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic evolving almost daily, there is no shortage of questions on people’s minds. Allen County’s Health Commissioner sat down with WANE 15 First News Saturday to answer some of those questions.

One of the things McMahan stressed the most was the importance of making sure tests go to the people who need the results the most. It takes about a week to get test results back from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and commercial labs and that wait will potentially get longer as the volume of tests rises. While more people in the state are getting tested McMahan said it is important that they save the tests only for those patients whose care could change based on their result.

“It’s not how many tests there are, it’s do you still meet the criteria,” said McMahan. “Are you someone that this test is going to be important for decision making?”

Decision making like what medications you are given, and what kind of care you need, like whether or not you qualify for experimental drugs or compassionate care.

“You don’t want to do those things if you can’t prove they have COVID.”

Healthcare resources are another thing McMahan said needs to be looked at critically. Not every ventilator is intended for use in the intensive care unit and those that are, require a team of healthcare workers to make sure the patient is getting the proper treatment.

“A ventilator requires a suite of resources for that patient,” said McMahan. “You have to have a respiratory therapist, you usually have to have a one-on-one ICU nurse, you have to have a hospitalist, an intensivist, a pulmonary critical care doctor, other specialties as needed. Ventilators are an important part of that but please don’t forget we need healthcare workers. They’re the most critical part of the team.”

If you have contacted your doctor or a hospital in the past about whether you might have COVID-19 and were turned away, McMahan said you should not ignore it if your symptoms get worse.

“If they change and get worse, just because you’ve been to the hospital before doesn’t mean you don’t go again. Shortness of breath is something that we’re really seeing as a disease-defining and very important symptom. So I want people to know if you get shortness of breath, don’t call the doctor, just go to the E.R.”

McMahan said the rise in COVID-19 cases is due to a combination of more tests being available and because the virus continues to spread. As of right now, she said they are estimating cases will peak in about four to six weeks.