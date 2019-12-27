All you need to know about the Fort Wayne Ball Drop, including weather

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — We are just a few days away from the end of a decade and final preparations are being made to make sure Fort Wayne residents ring in 2020 in style.

The 4th annual Fort Wayne New Year’s Eve Ball Drop is being held on Dec. 31 at Parkview Field. Festivities will take place on West Brackenridge Street directly in front of the Parkview Field entrance.

On Friday, Digital Reporter Ruben Solis caught up with event organizers Nate Uptgraft and Phil Sheets, who are looking forward to a big turnout and great weather.

“We are definitely excited for the weather this year,” said Uptgraft. “Hopefully the rain holds off. I can deal with 36 degree weather and hopefully everyone else in the community can.”

The weather has not exactly cooperated in the past.

In 2017, wind chills around 20 degrees below canceled most outdoor activities with only the ball drop and fireworks taking place.

Last year, the ball was kept low all night due to heavy winds. At 11:59 p.m., the red ball was raised, rather than dropped.

At this time, WANE 15’s Weather Team is predicting temperatures to be in the 30’s with a low chance of precipitation.

“Hopefully this year we’ll be back to a ball drop,” said Sheets while laughing.

The eight-foot red ball being dropped has 150,000 lumens of LED lights on it and is covered in custom-made red plexiglass. Above it will be an LED marquee that will play videos, have a countdown, and show event sponsors.

“We still need to put on all the plexiglass panels on it and just button up the wiring and we’ll be ready to go by New Year’s,” Sheets added.

General Admission is listed as free, but guests are asked to bring a canned food item for a food drive to bring awareness to Associated Churches Food Bank, a partner of the event.

Along with Associated Churches, the event will be brought to you by Summit City Chevrolet and the main stage is presented by Sweetwater.

Tickets for the VIP party in Parkview Field Suite Level Lounge are listed at $45. The entertainment is Alicia Pyle Quartet from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. and DJ Double K from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

The Tungstens and DJ Lubs will perform on the outdoor stage where there will also be large heated tents to help people stay warm.

About 2,500 people packed the ball park last year. Organizers hope to double the turnout this year.

Click here to purchase tickets.