All you need to know about this year’s Fort4Fitness Fall Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne’s biggest race is back for another year of exercise, competition, and fun.

The Fort4Fitness Fall Festival kicks off its 12th annual event Friday afternoon with close to 7,000 people signed up for this year’s event.

Festivities at Parkview Field downtown get started at noon Friday with packet pickup and the Fort4Fitness Festival Expo. All Saturday race participants need to stop by to pick up their goody bag, race shirt, and runner bib before 8 p.m.

The kids and senior marathons also wrap up Friday night. After working all summer to reach the finish line, both the young and the young at heart will finish their final mile at home plate. Those final laps around Parkview Field will start at 6:30 p.m. with medal presentations to follow.

After things wrap up Friday night, the main event kicks off bright and early Saturday morning with the four main races – a marathon, 10K, half marathon, and 4 mile run/walk. All races start on Harrison Street near the Harrison and Baker Street intersection.

“It’s always a lot of fun to see people at the start line,” said Satin Lemon, Fort4Fitness Executive Director. “They’re all anxious and ready. And at the finish line, which is where I’m always at, it’s a really cool experience to see the emotions as people come in when they’ve met their goals and had a good time with family and friends. It’s really great.”

Saturday Schedule

6 a.m. Start corrals open for marathon participants

6:10 a.m. Opening ceremonies for 2019 Fort4Fitness

6:25 a.m. START Marathon start time for participants using or pushing wheelchairs

6:30 a.m. START Cannon sounds the start of the marathon for the rest of runners

7:15 a.m. Official welcome

7:25 a.m. START 10K start time for participants using or pushing wheelchairs

7:30 a.m. START All other 10K participants take off

8 a.m. Corrals open for half marathon participants

8:10 a.m. Official welcome for half marathon

8:25 a.m. START Half marathon start for participants using or pushing wheelchairs

8:30 a.m. START All other half marathon participants start

9:30 a.m. Corrals open for 4 mile run/walk participants

10:10 a.m. Official welcome for 4 mile run/walk

10:25 a.m. START 4 mile start for participants using or pushing wheelchairs

10:30 a.m. START All other 4 mile participants start



All racers will cross the finish line at home plate of Parkview Field. Live music, food and drinks, the Fall Festival expo, and other activities will be available from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Racers can get their race results in the Lincoln Financial Event Center at Parkview Field or by scanning the QR code on their bib.

Gear check is available for participants that want to bring personal belongings, but don’t want to run with them. That’ll open at 6 a.m. at the Parkview Field batting cages.

Parking

Participants and spectators can park at one of three recommended parking garages in downtown Fort Wayne.

Harrison Square Parking Garage

1210 South Harrison St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802

1210 South Harrison St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Skyline Plaza Garage

220 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

220 W Wayne St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802 Civic Garage

100 East Washington Blvd., Fort Wayne, IN 46802

You can also park in available parking spots along the streets. CLICK HERE for the most up-to-date parking information.

Downtown Road Closures and Race Maps

Several downtown streets will have closures and restrictions during race times Saturday. If you’re planning on coming downtown, be sure to CHECK HERE for a full list of streets that’ll be impacted by the race route.

To view a detailed map of the route for each race, CLICK HERE.

Spectators are welcome and encouraged to set up along the race routes to cheer on their friends, family, and even strangers.

Anyone still wanting to participate that hasn’t signed up yet can register the morning of the races, but organizers suggest getting there plenty early to leave enough time to fill out paperwork and get in line.

“If you’re on the fence and you’re thinking about it, you should definitely do it,” Executive Director Lemon said. “It’s awesome. It’s a great thing to be a part of. If you’ve never experienced it before, there’s really nothing like it.”

WANE 15 is a proud partner of Fort4Fitness. You can watch a live broadcast of the races all morning Saturday on WANE 15’s First News and wane.com.

For all other race information, visit the Fort4Fitness website.