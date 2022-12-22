FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation is bracing for a winter blast heading into the holiday weekend. According to INDOT, 174 plow trucks are scheduled and ready to go hit the roads once the winter storm moves in.

INDOT says each route takes about 2-3 hours to get back to its starting point, so you may not see them, but they are out there. And even though it’s a Holiday weekend, Hunter Patroviak, Public Relations Director of INDOT says they’ll be out making sure the roads are as safe as possible.

“When I say full force, I mean full force. We’re going to be out there in every part of our district,” Patroviak said.

If you do happen to see plow trucks out, INDOT is asking that you make sure to give them plenty of space to work.

“We always say, don’t crowd the plow,” Patroviak said, “They have massive blind spots when they’re actively plowing and putting salt down. They have to drive really slow, otherwise treatments don’t become effective.”

INDOT suggests that if you don’t have to go anywhere, stay home. If you do need to leave home, try to travel 12-24 hours before the storm hits. They say it’s best to also wait 12 to 24 hours after the storm to go back out.

“One of the things that the national weather service is really worried about with this storm is the wind and the blowing storm because it can cause white out conditions even with an inch of snow on the ground,” Patroviak said, “So even after that snow event has passed your still going to want to use caution when you’re heading out to wherever you may be going.”