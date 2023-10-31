FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Captain America, Adam and Eve, and a family of cows are among the locals celebrating Halloween in style this year.

Check out these photos WANE 15 viewers shared of their creative costumes!

  • Laura, Bobby, and Rizzo in matching cow costumes (Credit to Laura Forney)
  • Adam and Eve, aka Neal & Barb Schaab (Credit to Barb Schaab)
  • 3-week-old Benjamin is a Very Hungry Caterpillar (Credit to Kadyn Lannetti)
  • A Beatles fan is taking on Halloween this year, complete with pins and signs. (Credit to Lora Braswell)
    A Beatles fan is taking on Halloween this year, complete with pins and signs to hopefully get the attention of the Fab Four. (Credit to Lora Braswell)
  • The team at Parkview Behavioral Health went with a '60s theme-- as well as a flamingo in the mix. (Credit to Lora Braswell)
    The team at Parkview Behavioral Health went with a '60s theme– as well as a flamingo in the mix. (Credit to Lora Braswell)
  • Captain America is Orion's alter ego (Credit to Alexis Ochoa)
  • Parkview team goes all out for Halloween (Credit to Parkview Randallia Outpatient Therapy)
  • Savanna dressed up as a cow (Credit to Joslyn Weeks)
  • (Credit to Amanda Ortiz)
  • Jayla's Halloween costume (Credit to Tiffany Morales)
  • (Credit to Jasper Stuck)
    Magnum P.I. is ready to fight crime and wear his iconic Detroit Tigers hat (Credit to Jasper Stuck)
