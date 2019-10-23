ALL ACCESS: Quarry ‘mountain’ peak offers sweeping Summit City views

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After years of crews clearing the way for limestone, the ‘mountain’ along Ardmore Ave. has reached it’s highest point.

WANE 15 got exclusive access to Hanson Quarry to give you rarely seen views of the Summit City from the peak.

The so-called ‘mountain’ is compiled of dirt and other materials that covered up the limestone which is blasted out of the neighboring quarry.

A view from the Hanson Quarry ‘mountain’ peak looking northeast towards downtown Fort Wayne.

Height requirements, due to it’s location near to Fort Wayne International Airport have prevented the ‘mountain’ from growing any higher. The hill has grown to the current size over decades of digging.

A view from the Hanson Quarry ‘mountain’ peak looking southwest.

The quarry is blasted multiple times a week on the north end of the property. WANE 15 caught one in action in the video below.

The time for the explosion has been moved up earlier in the afternoon than when Elmhurst High School was open. Crews waited until after dismissal to blast through the limestone.