AlienNature documents, sometimes leads Fort Wayne protest

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — He’s a Fort Wayne rapper who seems to have found a new calling – narrating the protests downtown.

AlienNature’s play-by-play on Facebook Live has received 250,000 views since Friday.

AlienNature, whose real name is Relando Rencher, has spent 10 hours a day documenting and sometimes leading the downtown protests.

He says he’ll stay until “Juneteenth” if needed.

He tries to keep the crowd peaceful.

Just tonight, when a car stopped on Clinton and began to block traffic at the Courthouse, he told the crowd to move to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Bridge and separate from the car – so police could see the protesters weren’t stopping the road.

He hopes for a repeat of what happened Sunday.

“The fact that we stayed peaceful, the police even came and marched with us,” says AlienNature.

“We had three officers who came and marched down the bridge with us. They held up our signs with us. It was nothing but love. Once we can do a peaceful protest then we can finally have love and unity because this isn’t about the people against the police. This is about the people against the bad police.”

And Alien Nature says real change begins tomorrow at the ballot box, encouraging everyone to vote.

“That’s the only way we’re gonna make a change.”

The link to the Alien Nature Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/aliennaturemusic/