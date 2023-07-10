DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio was died early Monday morning after the car he was a passenger in collided head-on with a semi on U.S. 24 in Defiance.

The crash took place just after 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes of U.S. 24 west of Baltimore Road according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Investigators determined that Brayan Cabanzo-Cano, 21, of Hicksville was driving east in the westbound lanes when his Chevy Cruze hit the semi. The collision caused both vehicles to go into a ditch. Police believe Cabanzo-Cano had been drinking.

Cabanzo-Cano was taken by ambulance to a medical facility in Defiance before he was taken by air ambulance to a hospital in Toledo. His passenger, Jose M. Carrillo-Cabanzo, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. The news release did not indicate whether the semi driver was hurt.

The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of U.S. 24 for several hours.