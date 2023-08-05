FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is investigating a crash involving a vehicle with the Fort Wayne Fire Department. The driver of a passenger car was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, according to officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department.

It happened in the 2000 block of N. Phoenix Parkway & E. Tillman Road just before 4:00 p.m. Saturday.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a man who suffered from non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, and the FWPD is still looking into whether or not alcohol is involved.