Investigators: alcohol believed to be a factor in motorcycle crash

STEUBEN CO., Ind. (WANE) Medics airlifted a motorcycle driver to the hospital after he was found laying on the side of the road. Police were called to County Road 150 West and South of County Road 800 North Wednesday night just after 10.

Investigators say the driver, 40-year-old Jeffrey Bauhof, was traveling south on County Road 150 West when he lost control and crashed. The victim was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital.

Officers said Jeffery was not wearing a helmet and alcohol is believed to be a factor. The crash is still under investigation.