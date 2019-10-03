Alcohol a likely factor in LaGrange crash that injured 5

LAGRANGE, Ind. (WANE) – The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that involved two vehicles and five people Tuesday night around 8 o’clock.

According to a news release, a pickup truck driven by David Stanley, 38, was heading west in the 8900 block of C.R. 100 S. in LaGrange when for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line at a high rate of speed and crashed head-on into an SUV coming from the other direction.

The impact caused the SUV to leave the roadway where it crashed into a tree before coming to a final rest.

All four people inside the SUV, including two teenage girls, were transported to a local hospital for treatment. One of the teens had a possible broken collar bone, but none of their injuries were life-threatening.

Stanley, the driver of the truck, had multiple broken ribs and a broken nose. He was also transported to a hospital, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening either.

Officers believe alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash, but the news release from the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office did not specify which driver they suspected was intoxicated. It’s not clear if or when charges will be filed.