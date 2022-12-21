FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A man was sentenced on Wednesday after pleading guilty to drug and firearm offenses.

29-year-old Anthony Linn of Albion, Indiana, was driving a vehicle with fake license plates back in 2021, according to court documents.

Linn led police on a chase after an officer attempted to stop the vehicle. A gun and magazine were thrown out during the chase. He also threw out nearly 31 grams of methamphetamine in a parking lot.

A release says Linn pleaded guilty to possessing with intent to distribute methamphetamine and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced to 144 months in prison by a United States District Court judge.