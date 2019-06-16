Alabama orders ‘chemical castration’ of some child molesters

FILE – In a Feb. 12, 2014 file photo, Rep. Steve Hurst, R-Munford, watches discussion on the house floor in the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. (Mickey Welsh/Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama will require some sex offenders whose crimes involve children to take chemical castration medication during parole, a requirement that has prompted some legal concerns and appears to be rarely used in some states that allow it.

The law will require sex offenders whose crimes involved children under 13 to receive the medication that is supposed to lower sex drive. A judge would decide when they could stop.

At least seven other states allow chemical treatments to reduce male testosterone for certain sex offenders, but the procedure appears rarely used.

Randall Marshall of the ACLU of Alabama said there are legal concerns with forced medication.

Alabama lawmakers believe it is constitutional because it is only required if an inmate seeks parole.

