Indiana teen in critical condition after vehicle crashed in ditch and struck pole on State Road 14

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A teen is in critical condition following a crash in Kosciusko County, Saturday evening.
Officers responded to the intersection of State Road 14 and Packerton Road around 6:46 p.m.
Investigators said that Brendyn Stump, 16, of Akron, Indiana was traveling east on State Road 14 when he drove off the edge of the roadway. His car landed sideways in a ditch and hit a utility pole. Fire crews pulled Stump from his car, and he was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital.
The accident remains under investigation.