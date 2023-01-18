MILLBURY, Ohio (WANE) A truck driver from Michigan died Tuesday after another rig lost a set of dual tires on I-280 in northwest Ohio.

The incident took place just before 2 p.m. near State Route 795 according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An investigation determined that a semi was going south on I-280 when a set of dual tires came off one of the trailer axles. The tires went through the median and struck the cab of a northbound semi. The driver was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi that lost the tires did not stop. He was found about four hours later at a truck stop in the area where the crash took place.

The investigation has not yet been completed and so far no charges have been filed.