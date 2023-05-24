FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Airbnb is taking measures to keep summer holidays safer, in what the company is calling an “anti-party crackdown”, according to a news release.

On the weekends of Memorial Day and the Fourth of July, Airbnb said there is a block on some 1-night and 2-night reservations for entire home listings in Indiana and around the country. The effort was created to help hosts promote responsible travel, and work to reduce the risk of disruptive parties, the release said.

Our anti-party system for the upcoming holiday weekends aims to help do this by taking steps to identify certain potentially higher-risk one-night and two-night booking attempts by guests of entire home listings, and preventing those bookings from being made. Airbnb

The initiative was in place last year for those holidays, and the company said they estimated the efforts reduced the number of disruptive parties. More than 100 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over Memorial Day weekend, Airbnb said.

Neighbors are encouraged to get in touch with Airbnb if they spot a party in progress at a home they believe is listed on the site, the company said.