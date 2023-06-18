FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) has issued an Air Quality Action Day (AQAD) and is forecasting high ozone levels for Monday, June 19, 2023. Fort Wayne is included in this Air Quality Action Day.

Aside from Fort Wayne, other northern cities are under this AQAD. Including,

North Central Indiana , including the cities of: Elkhart, Goshen, Knox, Logansport, Plymouth, Peru, South Bend, Warsaw, and Winamac.

Hoosiers are encouraged to visit smogwatch.IN.gov to view current and forecasted conditions and subscribe to email alerts.

IDEM encourages everyone to help reduce PM 2.5 by making changes to daily habits. You can:

Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood-fired boilers and any other unnecessary fires

Reminder: Indiana’s open burning laws make it illegal to burn trash and generally prohibit open burning, visit IN.gov/openburning for more information

Keep your engine tuned, and don’t let your engine idle (e.g., at a bank or restaurant drive-thru)

PM 2.5 is composed of microscopic dust, soot, and liquid that settles deep into the lungs and cannot be easily exhaled. Those people at risk are particularly vulnerable after several days of high PM 2.5 exposure.