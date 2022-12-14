INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Currently the age rating for the TikTok app in the Google Play store is “Teen,” and in the Apple App Store it’s “12+,” but Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wants those ratings changed to “Mature” and “17+” respectively.

“Sexual content, profanity and drug references run rampant in TikTok videos,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This kind of material threatens the mental and physical health of young Hoosiers, and not only TikTok but also vendors must make it clear to families that TikTok is wholly inappropriate for kids.”

Rokita joined with 14 other state Attorneys General to write letters to Google and Apple requesting the change.

This comes less than a week after Rokita filed two lawsuits against TikTok.

The other asserts that TikTok — which is owned by a Chinese company — has reams of highly sensitive data and personal information about Indiana consumers and has deceived those consumers to believe that this information is protected from the Chinese government and Communist Party.

“We are determined to hold this company accountable,” Attorney General Rokita said. “And that goes for its enablers as well. We’re ready to pursue further legal actions if necessary.”

Rokita did not indicate whether he had yet heard any response from Google or Apple.