After delay, Sweet Breeze canal boat put in the water

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) After heavy rainfall caused the rivers to rise and delay the launch, Sweet Breeze is set to begin taking tours. The canal boat tours were delayed for a month.

The tours runs through August.

Crews spent Wednesday morning putting the boat in the water and making sure everything works as planned. Officials said Sweet Breeze usually takes it’s first ride Mother’s Day Weekend.

Fort Wayne Outfitters books rides. Manager Cara Hall said they’re four weeks behind schedule and they’ve already lost 25% of their season’s revenue.

“It’s been very stressful because we’re having to move customers from one tour to the next and keep canceling which is never fun,” she said. “Most of the people have been great and understanding, but still we have to pick a new date and help them decide and if you have friends or family coming from out of town then you have to pick a new date. It can be hard.”

Residents can start taking rides on Sweet Breeze Saturday, June 15.

90-Minute Tours

Adults: $30

Children (6-12 years): $10

Children (0-5 years): $5

45-Minute Tours