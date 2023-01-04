FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Imagine opening your door to see more than a dozen police officers outside your home.

Imagine being told you and your family must come outside because those officers were told someone had been shot inside your house, that a hostage had been taken and now they must investigate to make sure everyone was safe.

Imagine a year later, police show up again, only this time they were told there was a bomb threat at your house. Now, imagine they come again, only this time they’ve received a report of a domestic battery.

All of this is exactly what has happened to one 80-year-old Fort Wayne woman and her family.

She’s been the victim of ‘swatting’ at least four times since early 2021.

According to Merriam-Webster, swatting is defined this way:

To make a false report of an ongoing serious crime in order to elicit a response from law enforcement (such as the dispatch of a SWAT unit) Merriam-Webster Dictionary

Patricia Bolenbaugh lives in the Arlington Park sub-division on Fort Wayne’s northeast side, and she shared some of the traumatic experiences she and her family has had to go through as a result of the swatting.

Here’s a look at four of those swatting instances:

Feb. 4, 2021 – Family receives call from Allen County Sheriff’s Department saying everyone in the home is to go outside with their hands up because of a reported shooting there and the home was surrounded. The call was determined to be prank.

Feb. 28, 2022 – Allen County Police show up at the home after a reported bomb threat with hostages. Again, the call was determined to be a prank.

March 2, 2022 – Allen County Police show up at the home after receiving a call that domestic violence was taking place there.

Dec. 29, 2022 – Caller tells police he had just shot his brother at the home even though no males live in the home.

“I’d like to see them act like they care [about] what they’re doing to us and try to find something,” Bolenbaugh said.

The family believes the source of the swatting is from a male individual who has been interacting with Bolenbaugh’s family through social media channels. The family also noted that every 911 call has come from a male despite no females living in the home.

Police reports from the March 2 incident also showed officers were aware there were only females living in the house.

The March 2 reports also says the family told police they had received messages from a profile listed as “Joey Peterson” and that they did not know who that was.

According to the report, Peterson alluded in his messages that he had been the one to make a call sending police to their home.

The family also believes the account learned information about the family from Bolenbaugh’s great-granddaughter through social media.

Despite the circumstances, Bolenbaugh just wants to make sure her family is safe.

“It’s hard for the fact that I feel kind of responsible for [my] daughter, granddaughter and great-granddaughter [to] make sure that everybody is safe, and then I have police officers who have their rifles who come in the house and don’t say anything,” Bolenbaugh said.

Police told WANE 15 in May 2022 the department has experienced swatting before, but they generally go “in cycles” when they do experience them.

The Fort Wayne Police Department recently released the following statement to WANE 15 regarding swatting and spoofing:

“If the suspect can be located, they can be charged with misuse of 911, a class A misdemeanor. In some cases, a cell phone can be pinged (GPS) in attempt to get an accurate location of a suspect. Dispatch takes great pains to ask multiple probing questions in an attempt to flush out possible swatting calls and even returns calls to the number that called in to verify if it has been spoofed. If someone is a victim of swatting, please let police know and leave a number to verify potential future calls.”