INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Northeast Indiana is being awarded a $160,000 grant designed to provide rental assistance and supportive services to people with serious mental illness or addictions who are facing a housing crisis, state officials announced Wednesday.

The grant was part of $950,000 awarded to several organizations across the state and came from the Indiana Housing Community Development Authority as part of that organization’s Indiana Housing First Program, according to a media release.

“Affordable housing is vital to ensure Hoosiers can live, work and play right here in Indiana,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch in the media release. “The grantees will only add value to our network of housing partners to continue providing housing and services to Hoosiers recovering from addiction and mental illness.”

Situations that constitute a “housing crisis” may include someone living on the street or in a place not meant for human habitation, residing in temporary housing such as an emergency shelter or transitional housing, staying temporarily with family or friends, facing an imminent court-ordered eviction or exiting an institutional setting, housing officials wrote in the media release.

The Indiana Housing First Program has helped nearly 400 households obtain permanent housing throughout the state, officials said. Participants must have a lease for a rental unit in their community and are required to pay a percentage of their monthly income towards rent.