FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Tuesday, June 27 marks the 100th anniversary of what at the time seemed impossible; the first aerial refueling involving two aircraft assigned to what was then known as the U.S. Army Air Service.

To celebrate the occasion, the 434th Air Refueling Wing at the Grissom Air Reserve Base will take part in a flight over multiple Indiana locations. The flight will originate from the Air National Guard base in Fort Wayne where the Grissom tankers are currently assigned.

At noon a KC-135R Stratotanker will take off from Fort Wayne. The public can see the aircraft flying over at the following locations and times:

12:00 – take off from Fort Wayne

12:19 p.m. – Notre Dame campus

12:27 p.m. – Indiana Dunes State Park

12:47 p.m. – Purdue campus

1:02 p.m. – Downtown Terre Haute

1:13 p.m. – Indiana University campus

1:15 p.m. – Lake Monroe

1:34 p.m. – Downtown Evansville

1:50 p.m. – Downtown Clarksville, KY

2:29 p.m. – Florence, KY

2:46 p.m. – Shelbyville Army National Guard Station

2:51 p.m. – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

3:04 p.m. – Downtown Kokomo

3:07 – Grissom ARB

3:19 – land at Fort Wayne

“Air refueling propels our Nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” said Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander. “It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history.”

Four U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptors and a KC-135 Stratotanker, assigned to the 434th Air Refueling Wing, Grissom Air Reserve Base, Ind., conduct aerial refueling over the continental United States, Aug. 21, 2018, during the Northern Lightning 18-2 exercise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Mary E. Greenwood)

In the continued pursuit of advanced capabilities and increased endurance, U.S. Army Air Service aviators pulled off the impossible on June 27, 1923. On that day, 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert, flying a DH-4B, passed gasoline through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter, accomplishing the first aerial refueling.

To remain relevant in the current and future security environments, the Air Force is in the process of recapitalizing its tanker fleet with the ongoing acquisition of the KC-46A and accelerating its pursuit of the next-generation air refueling system (NGAS), announced in March – propelling forward the capability developed and entrusted to Airmen a century ago.