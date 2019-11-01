Adult school crossing guards needed in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Do you want to be a school crossing guard?

The Fort Wayne Police Department said Friday it is in need of adult guards for several locations around the city.

Adults guards assist school children with crossing the street at busy intersections before and after school.

The position pays $12.47 per hour.

Interested candidates must be 18 years old or older. Training and equipment will be provided after candidates are approved after a background check by the police department.

To apply, click here and scroll down to the job title of Adult Guard and press the Apply feature.