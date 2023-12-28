FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On New Year’s Eve, many people in Fort Wayne will be drinking complementary champagne at local bars or celebrating the holiday at home with close friends and family.

However, Chris Lowden, president of Get Up to Get Down Elite Entertainment, hopes to add a new layer to New Year’s Eve that he said is currently lacking in the Summit City.

“There really hasn’t been a really big place to go anywhere for New Year’s [Eve],” Lowden said. “We noticed — especially last year and the year before — it was basically nonexistent.”

Starting around March, Lowden began planning a New Year’s Eve adult prom, which will be held at the Grand Wayne Convention Center Sunday, Dec. 31.

“We decided that this would be an excellent opportunity to use our talents and put something big together for Fort Wayne,” Lowden said.

The prom will run from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. and feature two rooms that each cater to different themes, with one room being like an “old school prom” with music from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

The other room will feature music from the early 2000s to current top hits and will offer more of a dance club setting.

Lowden hopes the adult prom will provide a high-end experience for guests.

“When you walk into this place, I want people to not just be thinking ‘wow, am I in Fort Wayne?’ I want them to be thinking ‘wow, Fort Wayne stepped it up,'” Lowden said.

Like any traditional prom, the New Year’s Eve adult prom is a black tie event, with men needing to wear either a suit or tuxedo.

Around 200 tickets are still available, and Lowden said roughly 600 tickets have already been sold.

Tickets cost $95 and can be purchased online prior to the event.