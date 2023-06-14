FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) An adoption sale is underway now through next Friday at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control.

During the sale, all cats and small animals’ adoption fees will be waived. The adoption sale also applies to cats and kittens at off-site locations, including Covington Veterinary Hospital, Westside Animal Hospital, Black Forest Cat Café, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petsmart stores.

The adoption center hours are open Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from noon until 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays from noon until 6 p.m.

FWACC is an open-access shelter that does not turn away animals for any reason, even if there is no space. Adoption events and sales help clear kennels to make room for the animals coming in daily and provide more positive outcomes for the animals in our care.

Interested adopters can view available animals and fill out an adoption application at fwacc.org or fill out an application when they arrive at the shelter. All adoptions are first-come to the shelter, first-serve.