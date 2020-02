FORT WAYNE, IN. (WANE) - Calling him anything less than a pinball wizard isn't painting the full picture. Travis Hockemeyer won the International Flipper Pinball Association statewide Indiana tournament in mid-January.

Hockemeyer trains at his parent's pinball arcade, Wizard's World. The Huntertown establishment is the world's 10th largest pinball arcade, according to it's owners.