Addison Agen crowdfunds new album

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen says she has new music written and ready, but is asking for your help to bring it to life.
Agen is a singer-songwriter best known as Season 13’s first runner up on NBC’s The Voice.
The singer said she has written an entire new album and has started a Kickstarter campaign to bring the album to fruition.
Her goal is to raise $30,000 in 30 days to record the album, create physical copies, promote, distribute, and travel.
Fans can receive multiple rewards if they pledge money.
Click here to donate to the project.