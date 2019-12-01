Addison Agen crowdfunds new album

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne’s Addison Agen says she has new music written and ready, but is asking for your help to bring it to life.

Agen is a singer-songwriter best known as Season 13’s first runner up on NBC’s The Voice.

The singer said she has written an entire new album and has started a Kickstarter campaign to bring the album to fruition.

Her goal is to raise $30,000 in 30 days to record the album, create physical copies, promote, distribute, and travel.

Hey everyone, I just launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise money for recording my NEW RECORD! AHHHH IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING! Thank you so much for sticking with me and waiting so patiently for this.

I LOVE YOU! Link in bio 💕 pic.twitter.com/LuFIW1ctql — Addison Agen (@AddisonAgen) December 1, 2019

Fans can receive multiple rewards if they pledge money.

