Loud booms heard in Adams County, Ohio Counties on Saturday

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a loud boom heard Saturday evening.

The boom was heard around 7 p.m. Dispatch told WANE 15 that law enforcement had received reports of a loud boom in the area. At this time, no further information is available on what caused the noise but they say it is being investigated.

Northwest Ohio residents dealt with a similar experience earlier in the day when the Ohio National Guard’s 180th Fighter Wing out of Swanton, Ohio broke the sound barrier.

LOUD & PROUD!Did you hear us today when we were out and about?At approximately 1:00 p.m., an F-16 fighter jet… Posted by 180th Fighter Wing on Saturday, December 7, 2019

According to a Facebook post from the Wing, a functional flight check was being done on an aircraft around 1 p.m., after it went through heavy maintenance. Strenuous testing and maneuvers were required in order for the Wing to be sure it was functioning properly.

The boom was reportedly heard in Defiance and Henry Counties. Swanton is located in Fulton and Lucas Counties.