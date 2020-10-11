Adams County school districts suspending all on-campus learning

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – North Adams Community Schools and Adams Central Community Schools have suspended all on campus learning due to coronavirus concerns. Full virtual learning begins Monday, October 12 for both districts.

North Adams sent a letter to parents Sunday saying all students in grades K-12 will be moving to eLearning October 12 – 16. Any families that need to go to campus for device or material pick up are asked to contact the school first.

The district also provided parents and students several other notes on this immediate change such as how to do meal pick ups, the rescheduling of PSAT’s, and the postponement of Homecoming. Plans for athletic events will be addressed and shared Monday.

Adams Central has two positive student cases of COVID-19 in their district, but have quarantined over 80 of their students.

After consulting with their local school board and the Adams County Health Official, the district leaders decided last Thursday to convert to virtual education in the short term.

Adams Central students will begin virtual learning starting Monday, October 12 and will continue through Thursday, October 22. This will take them up to fall break which will begin on October 23. Students will return to in-school instruction on Tuesday, October 27.

Other information regarding curbside lunch pickup, school assignments, and topics of information regarding the move to virtual education will be posted on the school website and other social media accounts this week.