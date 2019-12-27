Adams County inmate found dead on Christmas ID’d

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) — An inmate found dead in the Adams County Detention Center on Christmas has been identified.

Indiana State Police say Daniel Dauscher, 49, died as a result of asphyxia due to hanging. They say he was alone in his cell and that his death has been ruled a suicide. Adams County Coroner Leslie Cook conducted the autopsy Friday.

WANE 15 previously reported that on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., confinement officers at the Adams County Detention Center called emergency crews to the facility for an unresponsive inmate.

First responders and paramedics arrived at the scene to find Adams County Sheriff Deputies and Confinement Officers administering CPR on the inmate. They were unable to resuscitate Dauscher who was pronounced dead at the scene.