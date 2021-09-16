Adams County deputy, with lights and sirens on, broadsided in southern Allen County; 4 vehicles involved in crash

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a 4-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday night in southern Allen County and involved a deputy from the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Police responded to the intersection of U.S. 27 and Ferguson/Hessen Cassel Road(s) around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Adams County Sheriff’s Deputy Pat Piper was driving northbound on U.S. 27 with his lights and sirens on near the intersection of Hessen Cassel Road with Trisha Miller, 28, in custody. While crossing the intersection, Deputy Piper’s car was broadsided on the passenger side by a 2003 GMC passenger vehicle. The driver of the GMC was Gary Grothaus, 75, of Fort Wayne.

A preliminary investigation reveals Deputy Piper had a red light as he entered the intersection. Grothaus was driving westbound on Hessen Cassel Road and had a green light, but failed to noticed the patrol car with its lights and sirens on.

Deputy Piper’s car was heavily damaged on the passenger side, temporarily trapping Miller inside. Grothaus’s vehicle also suffered heavy front end damage.

Shortly after the initial crash, Brianne Brown, 40, of Fort Wayne stopped in the intersection to provide assistance to Deputy Piper and Grothaus.

A fourth vehicle driven by Michael Radabaugh, 72, of Fort Wayne, was driving north on U.S. 27 when he failed to recognize the crash scene and struck Brown and Grothaus’s vehicles. Only minor damage was reported from this second crash.

Deputy Piper and the female passenger in custody, 28-year-old Trisha Miller, both sustained minor injuries following these crashes. Both were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Neither Grothaus, Brown, nor Radabaugh reported any injuries.

This remains an active crash investigation by Indiana State Police. Any charges that may result from this crash investigation will be determined by the Allen County Prosecutor’s office once the investigation has been completed and turned over for review.