ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A large police presence can be seen in the 11000 block of Houk Road.

Police say that the situation is dangerous as active power lines are involved. Multiple police vehicles can be seen as well as an emergency helicopter. Officers on the scene say a car is involved with at least one person inside.

Police and power companies are currently working to disconnect lines

WANE 15 is on the scene and working to find out more information.